Lyle M. Christianson, age 85 of Menomonie, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.
He was born August 6, 1936 in Bruce, WI to Elmer and Mabel (Thaler) Christianson. The family moved to Menomonie in 1944 and farmed west of town. Lyle proudly served in the U.S. Army. He married Helen Donnelly on April 2, 1960 and they have farmed in the Little Elk Creek area since 1960. Lyle & Helen were members of Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church.
Lyle loved farming and hoped to be working on the farm until the day he died. He passed away doing what he absolutely loved — working with the cattle and talking with a friend. Lyle would never have wanted to leave us any other way. After he collapsed, Lyle never regained consciousness, but thanks to a family friend, we were given the gift of being able to say goodbye.
Family was extremely important to Lyle. He is survived by his wife, Helen; children Janet Rosseter (Woodrow Wiedenhoeft and first husband Charles Rosseter), Bonnie (Tim) Rivard, Teri (Robert) Telander, Brian (Dawn) Christianson; grandchildren Erin Novak (William Freeman), Renee (Gabriel) Nugent, Amy Schutts (Brett Johnson), Kayla Schutts (Cody Anderson), Elise (Brett) Carey, Kali (Bo Won) Chun, Dana Telander, Bethany (Kevin) Hasse, Brittany (Joshua) Eckert, and Cody Christianson; great-grandchildren Colten and Reese Novak, Ameila Freeman, Flynn and Fable Nugent, Draven Schutts and DellaRae Johnson, Braxton and Rhett Anderson, Samantha Hasse, Dexter and Kendall Eckert; siblings Audrey Bracher, Mryon (Mary) Christianson, Victor (Sandy) Christianson; sisters-in-law Rosemary and Bonnie Christianson; and many additional brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, special family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mabel; sisters Marian (Eldon) Williamson and Carol Tischman; and brothers Gilbert, Cal, and Allen Christianson.
A celebration of Lyle’s life will be held at The Barn at Copper Creek, N7681 500th St., Menomonie, WI from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 26. Lyle will be smiling knowing that we are honoring his life from a haymow and on the grounds of a farm that used to be his nephew’s. We will have an open mic at 4:30 p.m. for people to share their Lyle stories. We know that there are many!
Lyle’s wit, humor, generosity, and gift of gab will be missed by all. His final gift of generosity was to donate his body for research at Mayo.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Township of Red Cedar, Dunn County, with Rev. Dr. Judy Kincaid officiating followed with military honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Lyle’s urn was handmade by brother-in-law Arthur Alf. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Little Elk Creek Church Roofing Fund. While our hearts are broken, we are so thankful for the wonderful memories we have of this very special man.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.