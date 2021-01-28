Lyle A. Goettl, 74 of Cadott, WI. passed away Sunday, January 24th, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI.
Lyle was born on October 23rd, 1946 to Butzy and Ione (St. Aubin) Goettl in the Town of Arthur.
Lyle grew up in the Town of Arthur and later served in the Army Reserve from 1964 until 1970.
Lyle married Barbara Jean Bergman on November 5th, 1966, they were married for 52 years.
Through the years Lyle farmed, operated his own siding business, and then had a “Dream”, he was the original founder of the Chippewa Valley Music Festival, along with three other partners.
Lyle enjoyed playing cards, casinos, four wheeling and taking trips and traveling with his wife Barb.
Lyle is survived by 2 Sons Lonnie (Autumn) Goettl and Brent Goettl both of Cadott; 2 Special Granddaughters Jada and Macey; Siblings Deone (Linda) Goettl of Cornell, Kay (Lenny) Sedlacek of Cadott and Rick Goettl of Cadott. Also survived by many brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Parents Butzy and Ione Goettl, Wife Barbara and Brother Randy.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 30th, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Interment will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Drywood, WI.
Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 PM on Friday, January 29th, 2021 at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI and also One hour prior to the Service Saturday morning at the Church.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS-Memorials are preferred and will be directed by the family in Lyle’s memory.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the Service, Social distancing and face coverings are Mandatory.