Lyle R Holm, age 79, of LaMesa, CA, passed away July 30, 2019, at his home. He was born in Eau Claire, WI on July 15, 1940. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1958.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Janet, 4 Children, Greg, Wendy, Mitch, and Eric, their spouses, 6 grandchildren, brother Bill Holm and sister Elaine Bjork, nieces, nephews,step Children and grandchildren.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Leila and Ingman Holm, by the mother of his children, Kay, 2nd wife Sheryl, 1 brother and 2 sisters.
Memorials preferred to the Colfax Municipal Building elevator project or donation of choice.