Rykal, Lyle Picture.jpg

Lyle Edward Rykal, 91, of Cadott, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1932, to Charles Sr. and Anna (Burich) Rykal in Cadott. He attended a country primary school and graduated from Cadott High School in 1950.

To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Rykal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

Recommended for you