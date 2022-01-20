Lynda Kay Hanson, age 79, passed away from complications due to a heart attack, after a years-long struggle with dementia, on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Lynda was an undeniable source of positivity and strength to all who loved her.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Neil; children, Steve (Kathy) and Kerri (Mike); grandchildren, Brandon, Ian, Derek and Addison; great-grandson, Castiel; brother, Jerry (Carol); five nephews and nieces, Dawn, Kevin, Mark, Colleen and Chad; and three grand-nieces, Tabitha, McKenzie and Alex.
Lynda was born in Ashland, WI on October 15, 1942 to Monroe Hanson and Margaret (Swanson) Hanson, who along with numerous other friends and family members preceded her in death.
Lynda attended high school in Altoona, where she graduated as class salutatorian in 1960.
After high school she performed clerical duties for R.D. Smith Co. and later worked as a bookkeeper for Union National Bank.
Lynda wed Neil, who was the love of her life, on June 5, 1965 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, where she was already a member.
Before delivering her first child, Lynda resigned from her position at the bank to focus her energy and attention on being a full time mother.
She doted on her children, but was careful not to spoil them (for the most part).
She was steadfast in her faith and her activities in the church continued to grow as the years went by. She taught Sunday School and led youth services that featured biblical songs, teachings and messages. She also sang passionately and proudly in the church choir for more than 50 years.
She was blessed to have been involved in the Shrine Auxiliary, where for a time she had the great honor and privilege to serve as president.
When her children got a bit older, Lynda took a job as the custodian/decorator at the Masonic Temple of Eau Claire, where her husband managed the office. She could spot a speck of dust at 500 yards and both her home and the Temple reflected her extraordinary attention to detail.
She loved music of multiple genres and she especially enjoyed live performances. She saw numerous concerts, including those of her favorite singer/songwriter Neil Diamond, and she even once attended a Kiss concert, where she was photographed wearing a tour shirt and Kiss makeup. For those of you who are wondering: yes, she had a great time.
She wasn’t just a fan of music, she was an artist in her own right. On multiple occasions she was afforded the opportunity to be part of a vocal duet in Immanuel’s choral performances, and she was a valued member of the Eau Claire Women’s Chorus.
Also of note, she was an accomplished writer whose literary skills were recognized when she was featured, along with her two eldest grandchildren, on the front page of the Leader-Telegram.
Mounting health concerns would eventually slow her, but she never lost her zest for life nor her willingness to illuminate the accomplishments of others, be they family, friends or even casual acquaintances.
Lynda’s Lord and Savior called her home as part of a plan that only he understands. For those of us who are left to wonder why, her time here on earth will always be remembered as not nearly long enough.
Lynda’s family would like to recognize all of the incredible health care workers who have assisted her throughout the years and helped her achieve and sustain a higher quality of life than she ever could have had without them.
Contributions given in her memory will be distributed by her family to either Immanuel Lutheran Church of Eau Claire or to Nature’s Edge Therapy Center of Rice Lake.
Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3214 Golf Rd., Eau Claire.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m., with service and fellowship to follow. Masks are required.
There are no words that can adequately express the measure of how much she is loved, nor the depths to which she will be missed.
May she Rest In Peace.
