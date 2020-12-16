Lynn M. Bednar, 38, of Eau Claire, died suddenly on Monday, December 14, 2020 at her residence.
Lynn was born November 7, 1982 in Hamilton, Montana, the daughter of William and Cynthia (Carlson) Bednar, Sr.
Lynn owned Mini Many Munchkins Daycare and Lynn’s Chatter Box.
Lynn is survived by one son, Clay Bednar, one daughter, Lilly Bednar, both at home; her mother, Cindy (Dave Vick) Bednar of Anoka, MN; one brother, William (Shelly) Bednar, Jr. of Montevideo, MN; two sisters, Marie Burger (fiancé, Matt Bowe) of Cadott and Jodi Bednar of Lake Hallie; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father, William Bednar, Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19 at Christ Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Greg Staengel will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Union Cemetery in Foster at a later date.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19 at the church.
Lynn cherished her children and will be sadly missed by them and her family. She was very much loved by many.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com