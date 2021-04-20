Lynn Marie Breckenridge, 66, of Fairchild WI, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 peacefully at home.
She was born on October 28th, 1954 in Milwaukee, WI to Eugene and Charlotte Sellhausen. She married John Breckenridge on February 29th, 2000 in Eau Claire, WI.
Lynn worked for the Clairemont Nursing home for 20 plus years as the Dietary Supervisor. She loved helping the residents and made sure that everyone had a good meal. She also certainly loved to sew. She would be content for hours in the back room cutting fabrics and using her seam ripper. In the summertime, Lynn was happiest sitting in the pool and soaking in the sun. You can bet that she was the first person to always be tan when the weather started to warm up. Lynn also enjoyed going to Eau Claire so that she could donate blood. She was a very giving person, and never asked for anything in return.
She is survived by her husband John Breckenridge; Sons: Michael (Tanya) Sellhausen of Whithee, James (Kristy) Sellhausen of Eau Claire, and Johnny (Stacey) Breckenridge of Eau Claire; daughter Talina Breckenridge of Thorp; brothers: Mike (Leslie) Sellhausen of Caledonia, WI, Dave (Katrina) Sellhausen of Neenah, WI , William (Bonnie) Sellhausen of Eau Claire; Sister Diane (Steve) Flanagen of Fairchild, WI; grandchildren: Keonie Breckenridge, Lucas Rust, Josyah Amundson, and Alura Schroeder; and dogs Booboo and Cash.
Lynn also had many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Charlotte Sellhausen; brother Eugene Sellhausen; son John (Bear) Schroeder; and grandson Cooper Sellhausen.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 1st 2021 from 2pm to 6pm at Jim and Kristy’s house in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com