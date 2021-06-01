Lynn Gesche

Lynn Douglas Gesche, age 68 of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Eau Claire.
Lynn was born on July 26, 1952 in Eau Claire to Carl and Marian (nee Koolmo) Gesche. He attended Eau Claire schools, graduating from Memorial High School in 1970. Lynn worked for the City of Altoona in the Parks and Rec. division for 30 years, retiring in 2015.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing and watching all Wisconsin sports teams. Lynn loved spending time watching his children and grandchildren play sports.
Lynn is survived by his children: Joe Gesche and Jackie (Brian) Kriesel; grandchildren Josh and Eric Kriesel; and sister Bonnie (Mike) Berg. His is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his wife Linda in 2018.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Washington Township at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.