Lynn Kolve

Lynn Terry Kolve went home to be with his savior, Friday, June 12, 2020 in the comfort of his own home after a courageous battle with cancer for 14 years.
He was born on February 18, 1950 to Galvin and Thelma (Hestekin) Kolve in Eau Claire, WI. Lynn grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1968. After graduation, he served in the Army Reserves for 6 years as a heavy wheel mechanic. Lynn married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Kolve (Deetz) on February 27, 1971 and together they were blessed with two daughters.
Throughout Lynn’s life, he worked as a mechanic at several different places. He finished his career off as a salesman at NAPA before retiring in October of 2010.
His hobbies were many, including — snowmobiling, boating, fishing, and camping. His favorites were traveling out west on his Honda Goldwing and fishing trips to Canada with his family. After retirement, Lynn loved tinkering on small engines. He was well known as the “fix it man” as he was very innovative. Lynn was always finding things around the house to use on his projects instead of going to the store for parts. Most of all, Lynn loved spending time with all 6 of his grandkids doing various things with them.
Lynn also enjoyed starting up a band called “County Kin”. It consisted of 5 members who played country, rock and a variety of music for wedding dances in the surrounding areas. He sang and played the keyboard and, at times, his 2 daughters would join in for a few songs.
His 4-legged friend Cooper, his springer spaniel, was for the most part by his side. He was his little side kick.
Lynn loved going to stock car races and watching Nascar. He also took pride in making and racing his RC cars at an E.C. track. His grandkids found joy in going with him.
He was best known for telling stories and making people laugh. Lynn was a loving family man, always helping family and friends.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Ginny (Randy) Hinke, Heather (Dan) Swedlund-Affolter; grandchildren, Kaden and Anikan Machusak, Ava Hinke, Kameryn, Braelyn, Mason Swedlund, Daniel Affolter (Kendra Waller), Elizabeth Affolter; great-grandchildren, Brilee Affolter and Paislee Waller; special granddaughter at heart, Michelle De Yot; brother, Larry (Barbara) Kolve; sister-in-law, Pam Kolve; special companion dog, Cooper; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Galvin and Thelma; brother, Roderick Kolve.
We all miss him so much; he was deeply loved by his wife and family.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.