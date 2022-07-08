Lynn Allen McDonough, age 73, passed away Wednesday July 6, 2022 peacefully at River Pines in Altoona, WI, with loved ones around him.
He was an amazing person that had a huge part in our community. Lynn was the proud owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs. He made a difference in many lives. Lynn enjoyed being involved and part of Wisconsin Restaurant Association, Elk’s Lodge and Tavern League just to name a few. Nothing made Lynn happier than spending time with family, friends and being able to help others any way he could.
Lynn is survived by his 2 children; Douglas McDonough, Dan (Janet) McDonough, His brothers, Dale McDonough, and Mark (Carol) McDonough, brother in-law Keith Reinhardt; grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Lynn is preceded in death by parents Samuel and Marcille McDonough; and sister Dawn Reinhardt.
Family will have a private service for Lynn Sunday July 10th at Stokes, Prock & Mundt funeral Chapel & Crematory in Altoona WI. Following the service, a celebration of life will be at the Elk Lodge 3411 Stein Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 pm. Please join us and help celebrate the love and life Lynn had in everyone’s heart.
His cremated remains will be buried at Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi, WI at a later date.
With respect and honor of Lynn, he would request that you take someone close to you out for lunch, Ice cream or cocktail in lieu of cards, flowers, or gifts. He would enjoy knowing people were able to carry on his tradition of catering to others.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lynn McDonough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.