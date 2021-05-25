Lynn Peter Mellem, age 82, died of pneumonia on May 14, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Pat (Murphy) Mellem; his daughter, Heather Mellem, son in law, Eric Silverstein, and grandson, Court Mellem, all of Needham, Massachusetts; his daughter Lindsay Brehm, son in law, Adam Sheridan, and grandchildren, Caden and Laina Brehm, all of Woodbury, Minnesota; and his nephew Paul Mellem of Madison, Wisconsin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Vivian (Everson) Mellem of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; and his brother, David Mellem of Madison, Wisconsin.
Lynn was born on October 14, 1938 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He graduated Chippewa Falls Senior High School, Eau Claire Vocational School and the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking. He began his career at First Wisconsin Bank in 1959 and, after a stint in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1963, became a Vice President of the bank in 1978. Lynn retired from the bank in 1996. Lynn served as President and Treasurer of the Chippewa Valley Golf Association and Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. He also served on the board of directors of the Eau Claire Area School Patrol, devoted many years of service to United Way, was a member of the Noon Exchange Club and director and treasurer of the Downtown Development Association.
Lynn, an avid golfer, moved to Davenport, Florida in 2001 where he was a member of Ridgewood Lakes Country Club until his death. He developed many lifelong friendships through golf. The links will never be the same without his infectious smile.
Funeral will be held on June 3, 2021 at 9am at St. Matthew Catholic Church at 1991 Overlook Drive, Winter Haven, Florida.