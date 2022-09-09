Lynn Walker, 67, of Augusta died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Lynn was born May 18, 1955, son of Marshall and Florence (Kirkham) Walker. He lived all his life on the Walker family farm in Bridge Creek Township and graduated from Augusta High School in 1973. Lynn married Bernadette Pettis on April 7, 1979, in Augusta. Lynn was a member of St. Raymond’s Catholic Church, sang in the church choir and was active with the Knights of Columbus.

