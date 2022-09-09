Lynn Walker, 67, of Augusta died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Lynn was born May 18, 1955, son of Marshall and Florence (Kirkham) Walker. He lived all his life on the Walker family farm in Bridge Creek Township and graduated from Augusta High School in 1973. Lynn married Bernadette Pettis on April 7, 1979, in Augusta. Lynn was a member of St. Raymond’s Catholic Church, sang in the church choir and was active with the Knights of Columbus.
Lynn spent his entire life farming, a career that he thoroughly enjoyed. After his parents retired in 1996, Lynn and his brother Eric expanded the dairy operation into Skyglo Farms. He was extremely proud to have been part of a 5th generation family-owned farm.
For the past 7 years, Lynn had suffered with a kidney disorder, but since “farming was in his blood” he pushed himself and was still actively helping on the farm up until his recent hospitalization.
Lynn will be remembered as a kind soul who always put his faith and family above everything.
Lynn will be deeply missed by his wife, Bernie; sister, Sandy (Ron) Shave of Custer; brother, Eric (Diane) Walker of Augusta; 6 nieces and nephews: Peter (Nikki) Shave, Amber (John) Francis, Jon Walker (Joy Hubbard), Aaron Walker, Heidi (Ed) Hughes, Wendy (Jeremy) Stary; several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Gary (Dianne) Pettis and Tom Pettis all of Augusta, Rosemary (Patrick) Rooney of Eau Claire, Robert (Sally) Pettis of Osseo and their families.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; Bernie’s parents, Everett and Marcella Pettis; and sister-in-law, Karin Pettis.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond’s of Penafort Catholic Church rural Fall Creek, with burial in the Thompson Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.