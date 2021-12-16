Lynsie Elizabeth Paul, age 33, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Eau Claire with her parents by her side.
Lynsie was born March 27, 1988 in Clearwater, FL to Jon and Denise (Hakeos) Paul. She moved to Eau Claire with her parents in 2000 and went to South Middle School and graduated from Memorial High School in 2006. She went to the University of Alaska and graduated in Geology. She then moved back to Eau Claire.
Lynsie was a talented artist and left wonderful pieces for her family to enjoy. Lynsie loved baking with her grandmother, snowmobiling, camping, horseback riding and target shooting with her dad and great uncle.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dr. Jan and Marcella Paul; her grandmother, Elizabeth Hakeos; her Uncle Terry Hakeos; and Great grandparents Dave and Marge Hakeos.
Survivors include her parents, boyfriend of four years Richard Irvin and beloved pets Opie (dog) and Chewy (cat), aunts Kathy Hakeos and Marcie Paul-Kaplan and uncle Steve Kaplan, cousins Daniel, Benjamin and Stephanie Kaplan and other extended family members and her beloved best friends Bath-Sheba, Tess and Lizzy.
She was a wonderful person and will be missed daily. Lynsie loved all animals and would like any memorials to be directed to Bob’s House for Dogs, www.bobshousefordogs.org.
