MARQUETTE, MI — Mabel Elsie Bohjanen was born February 8, 1924, in Calumet, MI. Her parents, Gustav and Lempi (Aittama) Junttila raised Mabel and her sisters (Eleanor, Mildred, and Margaret) and brother (Reuben, Wilbert, George, and Carl).
As a child, Mabel enjoyed the outdoors and loved to ice skate. She enjoyed spending time at their family cabin along Lake Superior in Big Traverse and going by train to visit her cousin’s farm in Chassell, MI. Mabel had a passion for learning throughout her life which she instilled in her children. She was an exemplary student and graduated from Calumet High School in 1942 and enrolled in the nursing program at Soumi College (Finlandia University). She later transferred to the University of Michigan.
Mabel returned to Calumet and met the love of her life, Robert Bohjanen while ice skating and they married on October 19, 1944. In 1950, they moved to Marquette and established their home on Wilkinson Avenue where they would spend their 65-year marriage. Mabel’s home and family were her greatest joys and she delighted as her family grew through the years as they welcomed eight children, many grandchildren and many, many great grandchildren.
In addition to their home in Marquette, Mabel and Bob built a camp in Big Bay on Lake Independence known as Birchwood. Birchwood continues to be a special place for family gatherings, music, sauna, and fun. Spending summers in Big Bay, Mabel encouraged her children to work at Bay Cliff Health Camp whose mission is to provide summer experiences for children with disabilities. This instilled in her children a lasting sense of purpose and service to others as evidenced in the lives and professions of her children and grandchildren.
Mabel and Robert were devoted to their faith in God, each other, and to their family. Mabel believed that loving kindness began at home and extended to the community. Because of these values, she actively participated in the PTA at John D. Pierce and the Marquette Area Public Schools, volunteered for the Boy and Girl Scout organizations, and participated in many arts and music activities in the community. She served as a volunteer at Marquette General Hospital for over fifty years and volunteered at the D. J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans. Mabel’s service to family and community surprised her with the “Mother of the Year” award in 1968.
Mabel loved music, played the piano, and encouraged her children to play instruments. She loved to sing and was a charter member of the Marquette Choral Society for over 40 years. She also sang in the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church choir and the choir at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Her love of music lives on in her grandchildren and family time often became spontaneous “open mic” sessions at Birchwood in Big Bay.
Robert and Mabel lived an adventurous lifestyle together; ice skating, cross country skiing, hiking, biking, canoeing, and fishing with family and friends. Mabel’s love for learning extended throughout her life as an avid reader and traveler. She also loved her word games: Scrabble, Boggle, Bananagrams. She enjoyed many trips with Robert including over 3o Elderhostels. Exploring the culture and landscapes of regions such as Alaska, Finland, South America, and Australia fed their passion for greater understanding of God’s creation. In addition, they formed many lasting friendships along the way.
Every day presented new adventures for Mabel. Her warm smile, sparkle in her eyes, sense of humor, and energetic soul have touched so many hearts in so many ways. The timeline of events throughout Mabel’s life saw many challenges and changes, yet she believed in the power of SISU and always chose happiness. The humble example of her life has been an inspiration to many.
Mabel went home to be with the Lord peacefully on May 11, 2021 where she joins Robert and two daughters, Susan Goldsworthy and Elizabeth Bohjanen as well as her parents and siblings.
Mabel is survived by four daughters, Barbara (Robert) Dillinger of Limestone, MI, Judy (Rick) Israel of Fall Creek WI, Sandy (Larry) Willis of Richmond, VA, and Sharon (Peter Hutter) Bohjanen of Big Bay, MI; two sons, Richard (May) Bohjanen of Marquette and Paul (Kim) Bohjanen of Woodbury, MN; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sister-in-law, Angelina Junttila resides in Big Traverse and is the last remaining Junttila of her generation. She is also survived by sister-in-laws Joyce North and Joyce (Bohjanen) and brother-in-law Mike Bourgeois.
The family wishes to thank you for your support and the care you showed our mom, especially the nurses and staff at Brookridge Heights Memory Care and the hospice nurses at UPHH. We appreciate all the acts of kindness and prayers.
A private family service will be held. Internment will be in the Park Cemetery
Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family, where condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com