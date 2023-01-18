Mabel I. Klingbeil, 93, of Bloomer, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer surrounded by her family.

She was born February 7, 1929, in Chippewa County, the daughter of James and Katherine (Marek) Seibel. Mabel was the 4th of five children raised on the family farm south of Bloomer. She attended the country school and graduated from Bloomer High School and later from Eau Claire Teachers College.

To plant a tree in memory of Mabel Klingbeil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you