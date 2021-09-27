Psalm 103:1-2 Bless the LORD, O my soul; And all that is within me, bless His holy name! Bless the LORD, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits:
The LORD is to be blessed by us for His gift of Mabel Joyce (“Mae”) Noeldner born on May 1, 1933, to Chester Lohr Sr. and his wife, Thelma nee Dahl. Mae was born in Goodwin, South Dakota. She was third in a family of 6 girls and 3 boys.
Psalm 103:11-12 For as the heavens are high above the earth, So great is His mercy toward those who fear Him; As far as the east is from the west, So far has He removed our transgressions from us.
One of the chief benefits from the LORD was His handling of sin for Mae. The Savior’s work on Calvary removed all sin of all the world, as far as the east is from the west. Mae was baptized and all her sin washed away by God’s Spirit on April 12, 1940 at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran parsonage in Rauville Township, South Dakota. Mae was confirmed on July 20, 1947 at the same church and was spiritually nourished through her life-long study of God’s Word and use of the Savior’s Supper.
Psalm 103:4-5 [The LORD] Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies, Who satisfies your mouth with good things, So that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.
On June 28, 1953, the LORD blessed Mae with a Christian husband, Orville Edwin Noeldner. The couple was married at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church of Watertown, South Dakota. He added the blessing of 1 daughter and 4 sons. The young couple farmed in rural Codington County. In 1975 the family moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin to further the Christian education of their children. Mae held various jobs over the years including work at an optical store, a restaurant, an apple orchard, watching children and cleaning houses. But she focused on her role as a Christian wife and mother and eventually her grand mothering of 25 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed sewing, and made the best bread, pickles, pies and cookies. The LORD blessed her with a cheerful disposition, a love for people, and the ability to let her light shine, giving witness to her Father in heaven.
Psalm 103:3 [The LORD] Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases,
The message of forgiveness in Christ Jesus was most precious for Mae and her husband. They both were very active in their local church and larger fellowship in their use and support of the Gospel. In obedience to the Word of God, they left their former church and fellowship when it fell into error and became founding members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, South Dakota and in the new fellowship, the Church of the Lutheran Confession. Upon moving to Eau Claire, they became active members of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Psalm 103:15-16a As for man, his days are like grass; As a flower of the field, so he flourishes. For the wind passes over it, and it is gone.
In contrast to the brief, passing existence of human beings, an existence filled with sin and death, God has established through Jesus Christ an eternal Kingdom of forgiveness and life. The LORD granted eternal life to Mae’s beloved husband Orville in March of 2012. In the years since, Mae lived on her own and until recently enjoyed good health. She began to have some health issues and moved in August to Heritage Court where the LORD ended her earthly pilgrimage of 88 years, 4 months, and 23 days on September 24, 2021 giving her the gift of eternal life.
Psalm 103:17 But the mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting On those who fear Him, And His righteousness to children’s children,
Mae was preceeded in death by her dear husband of 59 years, Orville; her parents; her sisters, Doris Lausen, Donna Borns, Darlene Becker and Charlotte Hansen; and her brother, Chester Lohr, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Jane Burt; her brothers-in-law, Virgil Borns, Russell Becker Sr., and Marvin Ries.
Still in the time of grace are Mae’s son, Timothy and his wife, Lisa of Eau Claire, and their five children; her daughter, Stephanie and her husband, Jeff Altom of Brookfield, and their two sons; her son, Jonathan, and his wife Angie of Eau Claire, and their ten children; her son, Daniel, and his wife Rebecca of Owatonna, MN, and his four children; her son, David of Fort Collins, CO, and his four children; 10 great grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Ries; her brothers, Leroy and Allen; her sisters-in-law, Joyce Kasuske and Judy (Richard) Kanzenbach; her brothers-in-law, Charles Lausen and Allan Hansen; an extended family of many relatives and a number of friends, especially in her church family at Messiah Lutheran.
Psalm 103:20a, 21a, 22 Bless the LORD, you His angels, … Bless the LORD, all you His hosts, … Bless the LORD, all His works, In all places of His dominion. Bless the LORD, O my soul!
There will be special time for visiting with Mae’s family from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Messiah Lutheran (2015 N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire). The Victory Service will be on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. (also at Messiah) with visitation beginning one hour prior.
Mae’s family sincerely thanks the pastors of Messiah Lutheran for bringing Mae and us comfort and strength from the Word of God, especially in her final days. We also thank our friends at Heritage Court, Heritage Assisted Living, Appeal to Heaven, and St. Croix Hospice for their tender and loving care and concern.
The family suggests that memorials may be designated to the Building Fund at Messiah Lutheran, Project Kinship, or St. Croix Hospice.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.