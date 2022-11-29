Mabel O. (Cook) Wille, 94, of Rice Lake passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake of age related causes.

Mabel was born on February 22, 1928, in New Richmond and was one of thirteen children of Albert and Karen (Paulson) Cook. The family moved to the Menomonie area for a few years before settling in Rice Lake.

To plant a tree in memory of Mabel Wille as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you