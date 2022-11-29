Mabel O. (Cook) Wille, 94, of Rice Lake passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake of age related causes.
Mabel was born on February 22, 1928, in New Richmond and was one of thirteen children of Albert and Karen (Paulson) Cook. The family moved to the Menomonie area for a few years before settling in Rice Lake.
Mabel attended a rural one room schoolhouse near Menomonie and another one just east of Rice Lake before attending and graduating from Rice Lake High School in 1946.
Mabel married Isedore D. Gonyer on February 7, 1947, in Rice Lake. They eventually settled and built a house on the Gonyer homestead century farm 3 miles east of Rice Lake, where they raised seven children. Mabel was a homemaker on the farm and also supported the family by working at Wright Products for a short time before landing a job at Leroy’s Bakery where she retired after 23 years.
She is survived by five of her seven children: Karen Gonyer (married to Richard Harren) of White Bear Lake, MN, Dennis (significant other, Jenny Flaa) of Rice Lake, Susan (Steve) Jonjak of Chippewa Falls, James (Bonnie) of The Villages, FL, and Kenneth (Sarah) of Chippewa Falls. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Gonyer of Chippewa Falls.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; all her siblings, her husband, Isedore; daughter, Jeannie and son, Gary.
She subsequently married and was preceded in death by Robert Kleinwalterink and Raymond Wille.
Mabel was a devout Catholic and faithfully attended Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rice Lake. After retiring, she enjoyed spending the winter months in South Texas with her second husband, Robert for a number of years and also fondly recalled giving back to others by helping rebuild homes in Homestead, FL after hurricane Andrew. In her later years after her sight failed her, she enjoyed listening to countless audio books and visiting with family, friends and acquaintances and never let her health afflictions weigh her down.
A memorial mass for Mabel Wille will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Rice Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rice Lake.
A heartfelt thank you to the caregivers at Cambridge Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their personal support to Mabel during her final journey.