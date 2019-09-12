Mable Lena Daniels, 100, of Eau Claire went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital. Mable was born on June 1, 1919, to Joseph and Gunda (Hagen) LaNou in Jim Falls.
Mable was raised with a strong work ethic on a farm near Drywood which she passed on to her sons. She loved traveling, reading, baking and spending time with her family. Her Christmas cookies and barbecue were legendary! She visited Israel and many European countries. A member of Chippewa Valley Bible Church, Mable was a godly woman with a strong faith and trust in the Lord. One of her favorite pastimes was listening to her sons expound on God’s word.
Mable was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons: Steven (Mary) Daniels & David (Sharon) Daniels. Grandchildren: Sarah, Matthew (Esther), Micah (Kelly), Nathan Daniels and Jacob (Tanya) Daniels. Step Grandchild: Sarah (Scott) Vissers. Thirteen great grandchildren.
Mable is preceded by her husband, Manley Daniels.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, from 10:00-11:30 at Chippewa Valley Bible Church with service at 11:30 and a lunch following. Interment at Rest Haven Cemetery at 1:45 on Friday. Smith Funeral Home is handling arrangements.