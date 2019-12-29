Madalyn Sturtz

Madalyn “Maddie” Elizabeth Sturtz, 16, gained her angel wings on December 25, 2019, surrounded by her family and lots of love. Maddie fought her cancer battle with more strength and grace than anyone. Through her year long fight, she touched more lives than she will ever know. Under all her sass and spunk, she had one of the biggest hearts, always thinking of others first. She had a huge passion for all animals, especially Bentley, Scooby and Scrappy. Maddie was taken too soon. The world will be a lot less bright and a lot less interesting without her here.
Maddie was born on December 19, 2003 in Eau Claire, WI to Sarah Sturtz and Scott Sackmaster.
She is survived by her loving mother, Sarah, her father Scott; sister Taylor; grandparents Kathy and Arnie Raether, Ken Sturtz, and Rhonda and Wayne Sackmaster. She is further survived by her aunts and uncles Doneen Volkmar, Julie and Kevin Boese, Kristin Hoffman, Jessica and Timothy Rothen, and Nicole Sackmaster; cousins Sam and Eliza Peterson, Tatum Volkmar, very special cousin and best friend Abbey Boese, Conner Boese, Chris, Caleb and Callan Hoffman, Marisa, Timmy, Marion and Joseph Rothen, and Abigail Sackmaster.
A special thank you to Dr. Arndt, her staff, the radiation team, and the pediatric nurses at Mayo Clinic–Rochester; St. Joe’s Hospice, especially John F.; Lori Potts and Dr. Lofstgaarden Mayo Clinic–Eau Claire for their special care and compassion towards Maddie.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 3rd from 4–7 pm at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Altoona. In honor of Maddie, we invite you to wear any Maddie apparel you may have. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 4th at 11 am, at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, with visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ronald McDonald House–Rochester or the Eau Claire Humane Association.
We miss you and will love you forever Maddie!
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.