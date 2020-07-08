Madgeline “Madge” R. Rasmussen, 83, of Bloomer, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Care Partners in Bloomer.
She was born August 25, 1936, in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Milton and June (Watson) Uecke. She married Neil Rasmussen on October 5, 1952, in Ladysmith, WI. They had six children together. Madge and Neil farmed most of their life. She also worked for ten years at Honeywell as well as many years at Main Street Cafe as a “pie lady”.
She had a great love of animals, especially her cats and dogs. Madge enjoyed flowers, gardening, and visiting with her family and friends over a cup of coffee and a cookie or sweet treat.
Madge is survived her husband, Neil; four children, Julia (Ken) Sippy of Cornell, Steven (Sandra) Rasmussen of Bloomer, Jack Rasmussen of Bloomer, and Amy Zieche of Cornell; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Arlaine Weld of Lublin, and Cindy Newman of New Pine, OR; and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Jean Robinson, and Jerry Rasmussen; and two sisters.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer. Visitation will be 90 minutes prior to service at the funeral home. Inurnment will immediately follow the service at the Cleveland Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Care Partners in Bloomer for many years of loving care given to Madge.
