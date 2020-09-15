Mae (Harshman) Ellner-Parr, 93, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 19, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Andy Kvernen will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington, Eau Claire County. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family.
She is survived by her son, Larry Earl (Mary K) Ellner of Marshfield; grandchildren, James (Kelli) Stokes, Sonja (Gabriel) Hunter, Rachel (John) Brost, and Andrea Ellner (fiancé Rusevelt Johnson); 13 great grandchildren; and her sister, Pauline.
To pay condolences and read the full obituary, visit www.rembsfh.com