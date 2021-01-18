On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Mae Eileen Frome got her wish to be in heaven with her husband Rueben at age 90. She was born April 17, 1930 to Harry and Margaret Baumgartner in Chili, WI. She lived in Marshfield while attending Marshfield Senior High, graduated in 1948, and immediately went to work for Normington Cleaners as a bookkeeper. In 1950 she married Rueben Frome and together they raised five children in Marshfield.
Mae loved to keep busy and had many interests including playing sheepshead, watching the game shows, cheering for the Packers and Brewers, and bowling on a league until the age of 80. She was also active at Faith Lutheran Church and loved baking cookies especially for her children and grandchildren. She and her husband traveled to many places including Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, and many other states, collecting a spoon from each state she had visited. She kept the books for Rueben’s milk hauling business, worked at St. Joseph Hospital caring for newborn babies in the nursery, and was the lunch lady at Lincoln and Jefferson elementary schools in Marshfield.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband, son John, and daughter Nancy, brothers William and Wayne Baumgartner. She is survived by her son Dennis, his daughter Tanya (Shad) Tenpas and their five children; her daughter Kathlynn (John) Andersen and their two daughters Kristin Andersen and Megen (Cory Johnson) Andersen; her son David (Brenda) and his daughter Danielle (Michael John) Ulrich and their six children and his son Luke (Kayla) Frome and his daughter; her sister Joyce (Gerald) Wagner and sister-in-law Nancy Baumgartner, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
