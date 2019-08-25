Margaret Ann Hadorn, 86, formerly of Augusta, passed away Tuesday evening August 20, 2019 at BeeHive Homes in Eau Claire, WI.
Margaret was born on Feb. 6, 1933, in rural Augusta to Randy and Alice (Scott) Wilkinson. She was united in marriage to Ernie Hadorn on May 26, 1951, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, WI.
Margaret graduated from Augusta High School in May of 1950. She was employed as a stenographer in Eau Claire by the Eau Claire County Extension Office, National Presto Industries Contract Division and Soo Line Railroad.
After the death of her husband, her work location was transferred from Eau Claire to Minneapolis, MN where the Soo Line Railroad purchased the Milwaukee Railroad; after which both were acquired by the Canadian Pacific Railroad. Margaret retired from CP Railway on Feb. 28, 1995.
Margaret married Robert Kutcher on March 4, 1995, at the Chapel in Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. After his retirement in 2004 they relocated to Pahrump, NV; residing there until his passing on Feb. 26, 2014.
Margaret was also preceded in death by her first husband Ernie Hadorn on Sept. 10, 1985; her parents; 2 brothers, Charlie and Don “Butch” Wilkinson; and sister-in-law Becky Wilkinson.
She is survived by her sister, Ethel (Robert) Holmberg; sister-in-law, Peggy Wilkinson; Robert’s children, Nicole (Chris) Thomson, Nathan Kutcher (Rebecca Lewis) and Lori Kutcher (Daniel Dick); beloved grandchildren, Josie and Johanna Thomson, and Anthony and Evelyn Kutcher; also by many nieces and nephews.
A time to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial following in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
Memorials may be directed to the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.anderson fhaugusta.com.