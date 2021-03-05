Mai Kou Lee passed away peacefully at home in Altoona, WI, on February 25, 2021, at the age of 28 following a courageous battle with mucoepidermoid carcinoma cancer surrounded by family, under the care of Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice.
Mai Kou was born on October 5, 1992, in Chiang Kham refugee camp in Thailand to Mr. & Mrs. Chong Pao Lee. They resettled in the United States in December of 1994, first in Menomonie, WI and then Eau Claire, WI. She attended school in Eau Claire graduating in 2011 and went on to complete her bachelor’s degree in Psychology at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire in 2015. Mai Kou participated in the Upward Bound Program at UW-Eau Claire where she met her husband, Nou Kue Thao. They married on September 9, 2017. Mai Kou enjoyed spending time with family, reading, traveling & music.
Upward Bound played a big role in Mai Kou’s life. She participated in the program as a teen and went on to work for the program through college and after graduating. She thoroughly enjoyed working as a Bilingual Education Assistant at North High School, her alma mater, where she became an important part of many students’ lives, living by example and guiding them not only through education but also through life’s challenges. Many teachers also relied on her assistance, and she missed being there very much.
Mai Kou is survived by her loving husband, Nou Kue Thao; mother, Lee Yang of St. Paul, MN; three brothers, Wa Neng Lee (Mee Yang) of Eau Claire, WI, Meng Lee (Mai Vang Thao) of Brooklyn Park, MN, Vang Houa Lee (Sala Yang) of St. Paul, MN; and three sisters, Mai Lee Yang (Boua Koua Yang) of Tulsa, OK, Yer Lee (Chai Moua) of Anchorage, AK, and Mai See Lee of St. Paul, MN; and many nieces and nephews whom she deeply cared for.
She is preceded in death by her father, Chong Pao Lee.
Funeral service will be held at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Dr, Altoona, WI) on Sunday, March 14, 2021, with doors opened for visitation beginning at 9am and a service beginning at 2pm. A second visitation will be held Monday, March 15, 2021 beginning at 8am with a short devotion prior to interment; interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery. Please note that facemasks are required to be worn at all times at the Celebration of Life Center.
Nou Kue would like to express his profound gratitude to the team of nurses, doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice & Oncology Center, for their dedication, professionalism and compassion for Mai Kou during this difficult time.
To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.