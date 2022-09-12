Maitland (Mait) O. Brempell, age 95, of Iron River, WI, passed away on September 1, 2022. He was born in Rice Lake, WI on April 22, 1927, to the late Ernest and Zella (LaBrie) Brempell.
Mait’s love for fishing began when he was just a boy. He stashed a fishing pole under a bridge so that he could fish on his way home from grade school. Fishing would remain a favorite past time for the rest of his life.
During World War II, at age 17, while still in high school, Mait enlisted in the U.S. Navy. In May of 1945 he was stationed on the island of Guam in the South Pacific. He was a Storekeeper 3rd class until the war ended. He was discharged in July 1946.
In 1948 he met his future wife, Ethel Hebrink. They both worked in the same Minneapolis grocery store. They were married in 1949 and celebrated 64 wedding anniversaries until Ethel’s passing. Mait’s entire working career was in the grocery business. He retired in 1988 as the manager of the Holiday Village Store in Ashland, WI.
In 1963 Mait bought property on a lake near Iron River, WI. His dream was to live year-round on the lake in God’s country which happened in 1989. He enjoyed reading Westerns, playing cards and hunting with both bow and gun. He was a charter member of the Barron Bowmen and a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan. But his passion was fishing. Mait loved to tell stories, sharing, and reliving his adventures with all of us. And perhaps that is what we will remember about him most. He will be missed.
Maitland is survived by his children; Amy (Ed) Leustek, Maitland (Laurie) Brempell; his grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Leustek, Alissa (Jamie) Holm, Michael (Kelsey) Brempell, David (Missy) Brempell; and his great-grandchildren, Lauren, Elizabeth, Jacob, Evelyn, Thatcher, Norah, Zoe, and Sawyer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Brempell; his brother, Ernest Brempell; and his sister, DeLores Everts.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center beginning at 1:00 p.m. Visitation and a luncheon will be held following the service. Burial, with military honors, will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
The family wishes to thank Orchard Hills Assisted Living and Heartland/ProMedica Hospice for the kindness and TLC care they gave Maitland while he lived briefly in Eau Claire, WI.
