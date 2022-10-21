Manuel F. Rebolloso, age 87, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Eleva, WI, and Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Hudson, with his family at his side. Manuel “Manny” was born on October 4, 1935, in Matamros, Tamulipas, Mexico, to Benito and Leonor (Rodriquez) Rebolloso. Early in life Manny's family moved to Texas and soon after Chicago, IL, where he spent a majority of his life. Manny was a hard worker, as after his father died, he went right into the work force, later enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served during the Korean War from 1955-1957 until his honorable discharge. Upon his return home, he was united in marriage to Yolanda Villanueva until her passing, later marrying Ann Fleming. Manny was a family man through and through. He was intensely loyal and loving, cherishing time spent with his family and friends. Together, they spent many good times together going on fun family outings of dinner and shopping, barbequing at the park, or going to movies. He had a strong work ethic, frequently working overtime at Sara Lee and Sam’s Club to provide for his family. He was a fun man, who loved to laugh, tell jokes, and break out in song. He is survived by his children: Benny (Irene) Rebolloso, Susana Cabera, Frances (Glenn) Tollefson, Aldo (Sherry) Palacios, and Irene (Dana) Noeltner; grandchildren: Andy, Ben (Lauren), Christopher, Randy, Ellen, Megan, Kimberly, Faith, Nicholas, James, Samuel, Stephanie, Calvin, Ryder, Madison, Amelia, Ernie, Alex, and Sonya; and great-grandchildren: Ethan, Carter, Chasen, Liam, Emmett, Britton, Elizabeth, Derick, Xander, Penelope, Max, Noah, and one on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Yolanda; granddaughter, Britanie; siblings, Benny, Olivia, and other relatives; and son-in-law, Ernie Cabera.A Celebration of Manny’s Life is being planned for a later date. O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
