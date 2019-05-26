Marc Patneaude

Marc A. Patneaude, age 67, passed away at home on May 22nd after a two-year battle with cancer.
Marc is survived by his Wife, Donna Patneaude (Hanson); Daughters Jamie, Jennifer, and Jessica (Patneaude); Grandchildren Blake, Ayden, and Jaida; Siblings Sandy (Doug) Beaver and Jeanne Patneaude;
Marc always knew how to have a good time, and if you were special to him, he probably gave you a nickname at some point in his life. He had several nicknames himself; Rev, and Sparky just to name a few. He enjoyed riding his Harley and laughing with his friends and family.
His Grandchildren were very special to him. He was always thrilled when they would visit him to watch Packer games, go camping, fishing or just hanging out watching Western movies. Marc was able to see his oldest grandchild get his driver’s license and purchase his first vehicle. This in itself made him proud to be called Grandpa.
There will be no service or celebration of life, instead there will be a “Rev’s last ride” for his Birthday in August. Details will be provided at a later date.
“My walk had purpose, my steps were quick and light, and I held firmly to what I felt was right.” Bob Seger
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.