Marcella (Marcy) K. Hyser of Crystal, passed away on March 14, 2021 at the age of 96. She was born and raised on the family farm in rural Elmwood, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Herman and Florence (White) Bauer. Marcy attended Eau Claire Business College in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After moving to Minnesota, she worked at Boise Cascade Paper Co. and during WWII she worked on the B24 and B29 bombers. After the war, she married Richard (Dick) Hyser who was the love of her life. Marcy was active in her church especially enjoying the fellowship of their CFM group in addition to working with Dick planting flowers and shrubs in the garden seen from the chapel. She volunteered at Minnesota Orchestra Hall and was a WAMSO Board member. She worked alongside with Dick at the MN State Fair in the Honey Booth for many years. She lived life fully and enjoyed travel, hiking, skiing, entertaining and cooking. Her specialty was making Swedish Tea Ring.
She is survived by her children; Greg, Sue (Steve) Sodeman, Scot (Jennifer), Ellen (Ron) Van Geest, Nancy (Jeff) Penick; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Ocille Steinmeyer and Bernice (Jim) Krings; in-laws (Jean Bauer, Grace Hyser, Kathleen Hyser, Betty Hyser and Bernadine Hyser); many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers Galen, Kenneth and Donald; sisters Leona Bauer and Theresa Kistner.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, March 25, at 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Gerard, 9600 Regent Ave N Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 The funeral will be held using Covid protocols. Social distancing and mask will be required by all with no visitation or reception afterwards.
Condolences can be sent to: St. Gerard Church, c/o Scot Hyser, 9600 Regent Ave N Brooklyn Park, MN 55443