Marcella “Marcy” L. Hennig, 95, of Eau Claire, passed away on July 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her children.
Marcy was born on February 23, 1924, in the Town of Wheaton to Carl and Elsie (Gygli) Mueller, both who immigrated from Switzerland. She moved to Eau Claire with her parents, where her dad started Mueller Transport Company. Marcy attended Lincoln Elementary School, both Eau Claire Junior and Senior High, graduating with the Class of 1941. She then moved to Chicago, where she managed the Chicago office of her father’s transport company.
During WWII, Marcy entered the WAVES, training at Hunter’s College in New York and Stillwater, OK before being assigned to Sand Point Naval Air Station in Seattle, WA.
Marcy met and later married Kenneth W. Hennig on August 25, 1945. After they were both discharged from the service, they moved to Eau Claire, where they raised their five children: Kenneth Jr., Bonnie, Susan, Steven and Ron. After the children were all in school, Marcy worked for Consolidated Freightways and later for Patrick Bates, M.D.
Marcy was very active and a troop leader in Brownies, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She was also a Sunday School teacher and youth group leader at Lake St. United Methodist Church.
After her husband Kenneth’s death in 1976, Marcy married Everett Ahneman and moved to Chippewa Falls. Everett passed away in 1983.
Marcy is survived by her children, Bonnie (Lon) Hennig-Piper, Susan (Roger) Belisle, Steven (Linda) Hennig and Ronald (Joyce) Hennig; grandchildren, Teri (Jeff) Piper-Thompson, Andrew (Pam) Piper, Stacey (Ryan) Belisle, Kristin (John) Belisle, Lea (Pedro) Kaemerer, Katie (Tom) Denning, Jesse (Susan) Hennig, Justin (Ashley) Hennig, Kristopher (Andrea) Hennig, and Jeremy, Jason, Jonathon and Jeffrey Hennig; great-grandchildren, Eli and Bella Piper, Charlie Thompson, Avery Gunther, Sawyer Schmidt, Skyler, Madison and Steven Hennig, Julia Denning, Henry and Daniel Hennig, Malachy Driscoll, and Jackson, Maddie and Taylor Hennig. She was also looking forward to a new great-grandchild in December. She is further survived by her sister, Colleen Bates; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Jr.; sisters, Gladys and Marion; brothers, Karl Jr. and Edward; and great-granddaughter, Grace Denning.
Mom always treasured her family and many friendships throughout her life and they were as Bette Midler sang “the wind beneath her wings.”
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Lake St. U.M.C. Youth Scholarship Fund or a charity of your choice in honor of Marcy.
Memorial Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Lake St. United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St. in Eau Claire, with Pastor Jerry Morris officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 53 at the church. Inurnment will be held in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com