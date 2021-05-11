Marcella Pecha

Marcella “Marcy” A. Pecha, 97, of Bloomer, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
She was born February 11, 1924, in the Town of Howard, WI, to Nick and Christina (Jenneman) Michels. After school and World War II, she married Joseph Pecha at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on May 16, 1944. She was a member of St. John’s Altar Society serving in St Rose Circle. Her hobbies included embroidery, sewing quilts, tending bar, working with her flowers while gardening and canning. She enjoyed raising her three children and also dancing and fishing. Marcy volunteered at area nursing homes, and was a housekeeper for her dear friend, Delmar Seckora.
Marcy is survived by three children, Betty (Richard) Wicklund of Pasadena, CA, John (Pat) Pecha of Bloomer, and Barbara Langman of Altoona, WI; six grandchildren, Christopher, Stacy, Jamie, Kristen, Scott, and Angie; ten great-grandchildren; and a brother, Basil Michels of Tilden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; brothers, Leonard, Sylvan, Herbert, Albert, Herman, and Jerome; sisters, Marie Pecha, Mildred Beranek, and Margaret Schneider.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley with Father Victor Feltes officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery immediately following the funeral mass. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:30-7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary preceding the visitation, beginning at 4 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for keyboard replacement.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.