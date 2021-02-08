Marcelle (Marcy) Hanson, 85, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at her home.
Marcy was born on September 25, 1935 in Eau Claire, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Pitts) Johnson.
For her early education she attended St. Patrick’s elementary school, graduating from Regis High School in 1953. Some of her favorite memories were made in gymnasiums during her school years. She frequently reminisced about “tumbling” and was very proud of being a Regis Rambler cheerleader.
She was employed at the State of Wisconsin until her retirement at age 77. After retirement, she could be found working on puzzles, reading and spending time with her family.
Marcy was married to James L Hanson on December 27, 1958. They later divorced.
Marcy is survived by her three daughters: Kellie Gilbertson, Jamie Sweeney (Jim Gibson) of Eau Claire, Wendy Hanson Harris (Chris) of Nashville, TN.; five grandchildren: John Gilbertson, Marcie Gilbertson, Chris Sweeney, Dan Sweeney and Misty Potter; ten great grandchildren: Max Hertig, Easton Potter, Lilly Sweeney, Nolan Sweeney, Klaire Sweeney, Sawyer Sweeney, Amarah Knower, Sophia Casey, Breanna Casey and Hunter Casey; sisters: Joycelle Smith, Joanne Sorenson, Judy Burns (Mark), and Linda DesForge (Steve) and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie; brothers: Richard Johnson and Odin Johnson; sisters: Florence Weichert, Yvonne Bradford and Shirley Millwood.
She was also preceded in death by her adopted daughter, Alley Katherine (Alley Kat). As a kitten, Alley showed up at her back door one night. They shared a special bond, and Alley was a quiet companion that brought her many hours of joy.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to HSHS St. Joseph’s Palliative Care Nurse Carol Ness and the nurses with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospice.
It was our mother’s wish to stay in her own home, and that would not have been possible without the love and care of Jamie Sweeney. Your loving sacrifice will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Due to Covid 19, a service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsociety-wi.com.