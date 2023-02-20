It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Marcellin Frances Ripienski on Feb. 15, 2023 at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Marcellin “Marcy” was born on December 27, 1925, to Frank and Rose (Goodman) Sedlacek in Jim Falls. After high school, she attended the School of Cosmetology in Milwaukee. In 1947, she married Bernard Carl Ripienski, and together they had seven children.

