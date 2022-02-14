Marcia Ann Anger, 75, of Tomah passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at her home.
She was born on February 3, 1947 to Lester J. and Beverly J. (Brohaugh) Cardoza in Sparta, WI. She attended St. Paul Lutheran Grade School and was a graduate of the Tomah High School Class of 1965. Marcia had strong family roots to Tomah and especially St. Paul’s school and church. From a young age she loved ice skating, spending time in nature and being on the farm. Marcia’s love of learning took her to UW-Eau Claire, Pensacola Community College, and culminated with her receiving a B.S. degree in sociology from UW-Stevens Point.
On December 30, 1967 Marcia married Richard C. Anger and they celebrated their honeymoon in Lake Geneva. Marcia’s passion for children and teaching led to a career as a teacher at the Tomah School of Childhood, then as a preschool director and finally as a case manager with Handishop Industries working with adults with disabilities. Marcia was a social butterfly, committed to causes important to her and was beloved by her husband, friends and neighbors. She adored her grandchildren; had two kids that believe she was the best mom ever; was a friend to squirrels and hound dogs everywhere; loved gardening, wildflowers, traveling, reading and public radio; and she was a very detailed storyteller.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” of Tomah; children, Dr. Eric (Dr. Jody) Jessup-Anger of Wauwatosa and Kate (Joseph) Anger-Seep of Baraboo; beloved grandchildren, Olivia, Sydney and Darby; a brother, John (Laurie) Cardoza of Milwaukee; brother-in-law, Keith Lieurance; nieces, nephews and other relatives; and many dear friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Sharon Lieurance.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. The pastors of St. Paul’s will officiate. Burial will be at later date this summer in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sunday at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Wisconsin Public Radio or St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School.