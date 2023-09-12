DeRouin photo.jpg

Marcia K. DeRouin, 77, of Willard, WI, died Saturday, September 9 at her residence.

Marcia was born July 5, 1946 in Hayward, the daughter of William and Frances (Stolz) Lorentz.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcia DeRouin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

