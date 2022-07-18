Marcia Oftedahl of Sugar Land passed away on June 30, 2022.
She was born January 5, 1951 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to James Reidar and Antoinette (Fuller) Oftedahl. She lived and attended school in Osseo, Wisconsin, and received a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire in 1973.
She pursued a 30-year career as an insurance underwriter for American Empire Insurance. During that time she lived, and worked in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Birmingham, Alabama, and finally transferred to Houston in 1984. She chose to reside in Sugar Land.
Always passionate about golf, she and her future husband joined Sugar Creek Country Club in 2007, where she was very active in the Ladies Golf Association. She became even more active when she retired in 2010.
Marcia is predeceased by her parents. She leaves her husband Doug Spragg of Sugar Land, TX, a brother Gary (Mary) Oftedahl of Sugar Land, TX, a niece Laura (Dominic) Lombardo of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, and many cousins.
The family is asking that any memorials be directed to Sugar Land Methodist Church, Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Houston Humane Society.
A funeral and burial service was held Friday, July 15 at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held at Sugar Land Methodist Church on Friday, July 29 at 11:00 AM.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-597-3711.
