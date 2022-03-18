Marcus Frisch, 67, of Eau Claire, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Midwest Gratus in Chippewa Falls, next to his loving wife and under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Marcus was born November 10, 1954. He graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1973, where he was an active thespian.
He married Lois Riley on August 30, 2008 at The Baptist Evangelical Church in Altoona. Lois survives.
He is further survived by his mother, Rose Frisch and brother, Todd (Betsy) Frisch.
In his younger years, Marcus was a top salesman for Sears and then went on to work in the Milwaukee County government as a political aide. He put himself through college where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Communications from UW–Milwaukee. He then worked for Schneider International as an over the road truck driver. He was honored by Don Schneider for driving 1 million miles incident free.
In his free time he was an avid reader and enjoyed operating his HAM radio.
A memorial service for Marcus will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Pastor John Schaaf will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations in honor of Marcus can be designated to the Altoona Public Library or Lighthouse Baptist Church in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
