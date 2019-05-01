Margaret Aune

Margaret I. Aune with great sadness, the family of Margaret I (Riphenburg) Aune announces her passing on April 22, 2019.
She was born in Osseo, Wisconsin of March 3, 1930. Daughter of Gennieve (Lowe) Riphenburg and Norman Riphenburg, sister to John Riphenburg. She attended Osseo High School where she met her sweetheart and future husband, Orrin C, Aune. They married on September 2, 1950 at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church. Orrin’s father, Pastor O.C. Aune officiated.
Margaret and Orrin raised their family in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. After Orrin’s passing in 1970 she remained in Sioux Falls until retirement and a move to Ft. Myers, Florida. Last year she moved to Bowie, Texas to be closer to her family.
She will live on in the hearts of her loving family, her sons Marc (Sara),Robert (Carrie) and Kim; her grandchildren Susie Hosie, Dylan ( Lexi), Stevie, Davie, Galen and Orin and her great-grandchildren, Miya, Iasiah, Pliga, Grace, Darlee, Nealee, Violet., and many cousins and friends. Her family respects her wish that no memorial service be held.
Donations can be made in her memory to:
Bowie Senior Citizen Project
501 Pelham Street Bowie, Texas 76230