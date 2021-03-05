Margaret M. Bechel, 80 of Mondovi, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Monday, March 1, 2021. Margaret was born on August 31, 1940 in the township of Lima, in Pepin County, Wisconsin to Vince and Mary Berger. She attended and graduated from Gilmanton High School. She met and married Casper “Cap” Bechel on August 9, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi, Wisconsin. Together they had 4 children; Randy, Laurie, Vicky and the late Douglas. Margaret worked as a secretary for the majority of her life, and enjoyed it. She and Cap owned a farm in Naples township for many years. Margaret loved spending time with her family, they meant the world to her.
Margaret is survived by her husband Casper Bechel, her children; Randy (Jan Yule) Bechel, Laurie (Duane Kothlow) Jones, Vicky (Kim) Allemann, and the late Douglas Bechel, Grandchildren; Matthew (Mackenzie) Allemann, Sarah (Jeremy Loesel) Fedie, Nicole (Boe Bishopp) Bechel, Jared (Katie) Bechel, Michael (Hope) Jones, Tyler (Katlyn Diercks) Jones, and Anthony Jones, Great Grandchildren; Mackenzie Allemann, Brayden Allemann, Barrett Fedie, Kaleb Allemann, Ryan Allemann, Teaira Spaeth, Candace Spaeth, and Toby Jones, Sister; Dorothy Pecha, Brother; Joseph (Hazel) Berger, Sisters in law; Sister Rita Marie and Bernadine Bechel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son; Douglas Bechel, a great grandson; Oliver Allemann, her siblings; Cecelia and Henry Risler, Mary and Richard Endl, Rose and Irvin Manor, Helen and Carl Robelia, Philip and Katherine Schlosser, Carl and Agnes Berger, Anna and Earl Wayne, Lucy and Clarence King, Richard, Theresa and Harold Wood, Doris, and Robert Pecha.
There will be a visitation held at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel, on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 3:00PM till 6:00PM. There will be a memorial mass held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:30AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi, Wisconsin. A meal will be served after the burial at Buzz’s Bar & Grill, Mondovi WI.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.