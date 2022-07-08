Margaret “Marge” M. Berman, 96, of Eau Claire went peacefully to be with her Lord and savior on June 23, 2022, at home under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Marge was born January 4, 1926, in Almena, WI. She married William “Bill” Berman on January 30, 1947. Together they raised three children and many foster children. In her time, she worked for Northwestern Credit Bureau & North Star Bank in Eau Claire. She loved all pets, furry and feathered, she had over her many years. Marge also enjoyed camping, fishing, feeding the outdoor birds and tending to her garden while she was able.
Marge is survived by her daughters, Patricia Sidley and Jean (Donald) Rumphol, both of Eau Claire; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her son William R. Berman; daughter, Barbara Jean Berman; and son-in-law, Jerry Sidley.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire with Father James Kurzynski celebrating the mass. Visitation will be held AFTER mass beginning at 11 a.m. at the Loyal Order of the Moose, 3606 Curvue Road, Eau Claire. There will be Moose Rites and a luncheon all beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Eau Claire is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
