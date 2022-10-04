Margaret M. Brehm passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Heritage Court Memory Care, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Born on August 1, 1930, to Hilbert and Matilda Pagel, she grew up in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School. In 1954 she married Donald Brehm and enjoyed 54 years of marriage until Don’s death in 2009.

Don and Marge enjoyed making new friends as they moved around the Midwest due to Don’s job with Lutheran Social Services. In the early years of their marriage they resided in Wauwatosa; Sparta, Wisconsin; Slater, Iowa, and were blessed with four sons. They then spent over ten years in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, raising their boys, after which they moved to Wichita, Kansas. At that time they decided to go into employment for themselves and purchased a motel in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Upon Don’s retirement, they continued to live in Oshkosh.

