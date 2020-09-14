Margaret L. Chastan, 93, of Menomonie died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 10th, 2020.
Margaret was born April 5th, 1927 to Louis and Viola (Marchetti) Bertagnolli in Chisholm, MN. She grew up in Chisholm and graduated from high school there. Margaret attended University of Wisconsin-Stout where she received her Bachelors Degree and Masters Degree in Home Economics Education. She had nine children when she received her undergraduate degree and ten children when she received her graduate degree. On October 9th, 1948, Margaret married Joseph D. Chastan in St. Paul, MN. In 1956, they moved to Menomonie, where they owned and operated Chastan Jewelers from 1956-1970. They also owned and operated Alex’s Pizza from 1968-1985 in Menomonie and then in Durand until 1996 when they retired.
Margaret had many interests including serving on the board of Indian Waters Girl Scouts Council, being an active member and officer of the American Association of University Women, and teaching vocational courses about baking, breads, and canning. Margaret was also an avid baker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by five sons, David of Ontonagon, MI, Donald (Susan) of Ontonagon, MI, Jeffrey of Menomonie, Mark (Terri) of Menomonie, and John (Laura) of Reedsburg; five daughters, Christie Chastan, Kay Chastan, Barbara (Dave) Hoffman, all of Menomonie, Mary (Jeff) Manor of Wisconsin Rapids, Nancy Chastan of St. Louis Park, MN; thirteen grandchildren, Mariah and Nikki, Christopher and Nicholas, Amanda, Adam and Patrick Chastan, Terrence Chastan-Davis, Nathan, Coral, and Chelsea Manor, Sarah and Anthony Hoffman; nine great-grandchildren, Reagan, Eleanor, Conway, and Michael Chastan, Maliah and Keaton Callies, Vivian and Julia Manor, and Lucille Keyes. Margaret is also survived by four nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, parents, Louis and Viola, and sister, Delores (Richard) Sartor.
Due to Covid -19, a private funeral service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with a private burial service to follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Stepping Stones Food Pantry or Girl Scouts of America.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie, is serving the family.