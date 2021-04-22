Margaret “Margie” (Campbell) Heinsohn Dehnke, age 78, after a long struggle with Dementia went to rest in the loving arms of Jesus surrounded by her close family on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Homeplace in Mondovi, WI.
Margie was born on September 25, 1942 to the late Vernon and Lillian (Heeg) Campbell in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She was a graduate of Memorial High School in Eau Claire and attended CVTC for bookkeeping. She was married twice, first to David Heinsohn in 1963 and then to Herman Dehnke, later divorcing.
Margie enjoyed careers in home healthcare for Eau Claire and Buffalo Counties, accounting at the American Lutheran Home, retiring as the assistant to the director of maintenance at Marten Transport. Following retirement, Margie generously gave of her time, talent, and resources by supporting the local after-school care program for children, MCYC. Margie volunteered at many church and community events over the years.
Margie was an accomplished cook, event planner, seamstress, crochet master, and quilter. She enjoyed teaching and encouraging children more than anything. Margie was an avid reader, listening to 100’s of books on tape in her later years. Her dear pet companion “Polly” was with her for 17 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Dana Hainer of Rochester, MN, Nancy (Cory) Prissel of Chippewa Falls, Michelle (Scott) Mann of Eau Claire, Diane Martin (Doug Rennich) of Mondovi; as well as many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Margie was preceded in death by three infant brothers, Peter, Daniel, and John; and her brother-in-law, Harold Bergeron.
A celebration of Margie’s life will be held 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) in Eau Claire with the Reverend Dr. Mark Schulz officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of service on Tuesday. Interment will be at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Masks are REQUIRED to be worn via Eau Claire City/County Ordinance and social distancing followed.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Margie’s family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at The Homeplace, Heartland Hospice and Evergreen Funeral Home.
To send a condolence to the family, visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.