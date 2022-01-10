Margaret Ann Dibble (Michealson) 92 passed away on January 5th in the care of Beehive Homes Memory Care and Moments Hospice.
Margaret was born in River Falls WI on March 14, 1929, to William and Elizabeth Wells. Margaret and her 3 brothers spent their early years on a farm near River Falls. When Margaret was 10 the family moved into the city. After high school Margaret moved to Eau Claire to continue her education. She met her husband Edwin O. Michealson at a dinner party. After a short courtship they married September 1951. Over the next 12 years, they had 5 children. Their love and dedication to each other was the foundation for a wonderful childhood for their children. A childhood filled with summers swimming/skiing at Lake Wissota and vacations at Lakewoods resort in Cable. Winters ice-skating, sking, and snowmobiling.
Margaret was an accomplished homemaker. Able to stretch a pound of meat into a casserole to feed 7! Sewing clothes for the family and wrangling activities of 5 children.
In 1981 Margaret and Ed’s oldest son William (Bill) died tragically in a car accident in Montana. Ed passed away suddenly in 1987. Margaret was 58. Margaret’s faith and strength carried her through the grief and sadness. She filled the years with family time, travel, a 15 year career in retail management at Seiferts dress shop and part time positions at Details and Eddie Bauer. Margaret retired in 2000.
For 14 years (after Ed’s passing) Margaret lived alone in a townhome on Fairfax Ave in Eau Claire. Some Sundays in the fall her neighbors would hear shouting from her home and would rush to check on her. Hearing her say “I’m okay, just watching the Packers.” Her love of sports came from growing up with 3 brothers and raising 3 sons. Ed and Margaret were at the 1967 Ice Bowl. That’s how much she loved the Packers.
Margaret married Dr. Birney Dibble in June 2002 at Lake Street United Methodist Church. Margaret was active in the United Methodist Women’s group.
Devoting much time and effort to the annual Fall Festival fundraiser.
She joined the quilting group and made several beautiful quilts for her family.
Margaret loved time with her family and friends, gardening, biking, baking, traveling, quilting, painting and knitting.
Margaret moved to Beehive Homes Memory Care in November 2018.
She formed close friendships with staff and residents. Her strong work ethic remained with her as she helped with baking, folding clothes and supervising staff as they cleaned rooms. She enjoyed the many activities, special celebrations, and entertainment that filled her days. She received compassionate care and her family will be forever grateful.
Margaret is preceded by her brothers William Wells, Fred Wells, her husband Ed & son William. She is survived by her husband Birney, his children Barbie Dugan (Dan), Eric Dibble (Robin), and the extended Dibble family.
Margaret and Ed’s children: Deborah Bouchelle, Jane Tweet (David), Jeffrey Michealson, Todd Michealson (Linda, her children Iris, Kora, and Justin), grandson Andrew Michealson, granddaughter Alyssa Michealson, great grandson Carson Connell, and Margaret’s brother Richard Wells. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Margaret’s family extends our deepest gratitude to the compassionate, loving caregivers at Beehive Homes and Moments Hospice.
Margaret had a deep, abiding faith that carried her through the joys and challenges that come with a long life. That faith carries her home now.
In honor of Margaret’s joy of being outside on a warm summer day with the sun on her face, we will celebrate her life outdoors this summer with the sun on our faces and Margaret in our hearts.
Margaret’s children will donate a bench through the EC Parks and Rec. in her memory where family and friends can gather and remember our beloved mother.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling final arrangements.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Margaret’s family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.