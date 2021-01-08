Margaret “Leanne” Einarson, 79, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, with her daughter at her side.
Leanne was born January 27, 1941, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the daughter of Louis and Sadie (Kearney) Beauregard. She married Sigurdur “Sam” Einarson on December 1, 1962, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. They immigrated to the United States in 1965, relocating to Blair, Wisconsin, to start her husband’s career with Northern States Power. Over the next fifteen years they also lived in Galesville and La Crosse until settling in the Eau Claire area in 1980.
Leanne always enjoyed dancing and singing. In her teen years she travelled with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as their baton twirler. She taught tap dance classes in both Blair and Galesville culminating in annual dance recitals. In her later years she enjoyed being a karaoke host around the Eau Claire area, especially loving to sing Patsy Cline. Leanne was also an avid reader throughout her life.
Leanne’s life will forever be cherished in the hearts of her children Maryann Einarson (Brian Coxon) of Lake Forest Park, WA; Bruce Einarson (Jane) of La Puente, CA; and grandchildren Margo, Gabriel, and Isaiah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sigurdur; granddaughter, Sydney Coxon; and significant other Ronald Cronin; as well as her parents and her sister Barbara.
Leanne will be sadly missed by the many people who were touched by her generosity and love.
Leanne will be laid to rest at Acacia Memorial Park in Seattle, WA, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in the Seattle area.
Donations may be made in Leanne’s honor to Pink Polka Dots Guild, 18115 33rd Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155. The guild was formed in her granddaughter’s memory with all proceeds funding cancer research.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.