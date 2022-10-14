Hagenbarth, M.jpg

Margaret "Margie" Ann Hagenbarth, age 67, passed away October 3rd at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wi, with family by her side. With her love of angels she is now our guardian angel.

Preceded in death by her parents, La Verne and Alice; sister, Bonnie Richards; and brother, Robert Kummer.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Hagenbarth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

