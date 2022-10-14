Margaret "Margie" Ann Hagenbarth, age 67, passed away October 3rd at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wi, with family by her side. With her love of angels she is now our guardian angel.
Preceded in death by her parents, La Verne and Alice; sister, Bonnie Richards; and brother, Robert Kummer.
Some of Margie’s favorite things to do were baking, gardening, coloring, watching westerns and playing cards and dice games. She loved going to garage sales and getting scratch offs. Many that knew Margie knew her love of angels and, of course, how she loved picking on people just to put a smile on their faces.
Survived by significant other, John William Goss; 5 children, Jenny Suckow, Anna, Katy Abrams (Bill Gore), Rose Hagenbarth and Linda (Mike) Kaster; brother, Leonard (Mary Jo) Kummer, and Bernice Kruger (Kummer); 13 grandchildren, Shyanne, Abby, Tristan, Nick, Hayden, Kayla, Dommy, MaryEllen, Rebecca, Faith, Ty, Sarah and Danny; 5 great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Tucker, Tapenga, Faith and Zola; also by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews along with many friends, especially her very good friend, Pamela Brantner.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity of Norden Lutheran Church with Luke Pederson officiating. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, October 15, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of the service.
