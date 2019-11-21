Margaret Hallatt

Margaret passed away on November 17, 2019, at St Mary’s hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. She was predeceased by her mother, Grace Searle McMurtry; her father, the Rev. Stanley Searle; her father-in-law, Arthur Hallatt, and her mother-in-law, Nora Hallatt. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Douglas Hallatt of Eau Claire, WI; her two sons, Christopher Hallatt of San Diego, CA, and Scott (Jeni) Hallatt of Lake Geneva, WI; her sister Ruth (Robert) Misenko of Hudson, WI; and her brother Dennis (Maija) Searle of Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada. Margaret particularly adored her two granddaughters (who she called “The Girls”), Morgan and Emily Hallatt.
Margaret was born in Gimley, Manitoba, Canada, on July 21, 1943. She grew up in small-town Canada as a lover of people, a leader and role model to Dennis and Ruth, and a stealth (but much loved) troublemaker. She and her high school sweetheart Douglas moved to North Dakota to attend university and pursue their love of education. Along the way they returned to Canada to get married in 1964. In 1969 they moved to Eau Claire, WI to pursue careers in higher education at UWEC. There Margaret touched and enriched countless lives while working as a head resident and Associate Director of Housing. In between, she took time off to raise Labrador retrievers, polish her golf game, pursue her love of the outdoors, and, most importantly to her, be a mom to Christopher and Scott.
Margaret was known as a loyal friend and thoughtful neighbor. She routinely put others before herself with an understated grace and took everyone as they were without question. She loved people, especially children, and quietly celebrated helping others flourish and grow.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Cathedral in Eau Claire on Friday, November 22 at 11:00 AM.
In place of flowers, gifts to honor Margaret’s memory may be sent to the UWEC Foundation, Schofield Hall 214, 105 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire, WI, 54701, or via foundation.uwec.edu.