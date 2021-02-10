With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to our beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend, Margaret Louise (Gerberich) Hudson. She passed gently in the early morning of Monday, February 1st, 2021. Her nature was that of kindness and kinship to everyone she came across. Margaret adored and doted on her family and friends. Her passion for traveling and meeting people made the world feel smaller and more connected. She will be sorely missed.
Margaret was born, after her identical twin sister Anne, to John Barnes Gerberich and Mary Louise (Bohnsack) Gerberich, on October 18th, 1952 in Duluth, MN. At the age of two, Margaret and her family moved to Eau Claire, WI, where she would call home for the rest of her life. She graduated from Memorial High School and then later UW Eau Claire with a BA degree in Art Education. Tom and Margaret met in 1972 and soon married on May 18th, 1974, they remained happily married for 46 years, until Margaret’s passing. Together they built their business, Hudson Homes. Their skill sets complemented one another. Margaret utilized her Real Estate expertise and Tom applied his carpentry skills to residential home construction and land development.
Preceding Margaret in death were her parents, John and Mary Gerberich; her in-laws, Ira and Eleanor Hudson; her brother-in-law, Scott Wold and Dan Kent; and sister-in-law, Becky Pederson. Margaret is survived by her family, Tom, Erica, David, and Josie; along with her siblings, John (Jr.) and Mary Gerberich, Mary and Brad Dale, and Anne and Rick Waddington.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be planned for a future date.