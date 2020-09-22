Margaret A. Johnson, 82, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Margie was born in Eau Claire, WI, on October 28, 1937, the daughter of William E. and Eulalia M. (Connelly) Wolf.
On November 13, 1964, Margie married Richard L. Haller and started their family together until his passing on April 7, 1982. Margie then met James W. Johnson and the two were married on January 17, 1987 creating a large loving family.
Margie was as a beautician and had also worked at Huebsch for many years. When she retired, she and Jimmy wintered in Henderson, NV while finding their true retirement community at the Pioneer on Long Lake. While there, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and tending to the bar. After spending several years “up North” Margie and Jimmy returned to Eau Claire to be closer to family.
Margie is survived by her children, Bob (Nancy) Haller, Kaylene Haller, Pam (Don) Krushke, Pat (T.J.) Skaff and David “Herb” Johnson; grandchildren, Steven and Michael Haller, Kevin Hagmann, Ashley (Tyler) Shantz, Chantel (Jordan) Nelson, Skyler Watton, Taryn, Andrea, and Allissa Stewart, Nick (Tizi) Krushke, Barrett (Kersten) Skaff, Brady (Erin) Skaff and Sammie and Christina Whitcomb; sister, Mary Kathryn Grant; brother, Bill (Betty) Wolf; and many great grandchildren, nieces, & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dick Haller, and second husband, Jimmy Johnson; son, James “Rocky” Johnson; daughter, Penny Whitcomb; sisters, Janice Black and Eleanor Bronk; grandson, Andy Krushke; and her parents, William and Eulalia Wolf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass on Friday at the church. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.
