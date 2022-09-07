Juskiewicz, Margaret.jpg

Margaret R. Juskiewicz, 95, also known as “Peggy” to family and friends, died September 2, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls after a sudden illness. Born in Kenosha on February 14, 1927, she was the daughter of Donald and Helen (Cross) Reeves and the sister of Dorothy (Anthonsen), William, Glenn, and Constance (Christensen) Reeves.

She was educated in Kenosha Schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1945. In 1948, she married Ernest Juskiewicz in Waukegan, IL, and together they raised three children, Bryon, Mary Jo, and Susan. Peggy was a lifelong homemaker who volunteered as a room mother at her children’s schools. She contributed time to the Girl Scouts and supported her husband’s work with the Boy Scouts of America. She was a poll worker for the city of Kenosha for several years. Spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends was her greatest joy, but she also loved traveling, playing cards, attending church functions, completing word-find and jigsaw puzzles, and playing BINGO. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Chippewa Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Juskiewicz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you