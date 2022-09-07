Margaret R. Juskiewicz, 95, also known as “Peggy” to family and friends, died September 2, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls after a sudden illness. Born in Kenosha on February 14, 1927, she was the daughter of Donald and Helen (Cross) Reeves and the sister of Dorothy (Anthonsen), William, Glenn, and Constance (Christensen) Reeves.
She was educated in Kenosha Schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1945. In 1948, she married Ernest Juskiewicz in Waukegan, IL, and together they raised three children, Bryon, Mary Jo, and Susan. Peggy was a lifelong homemaker who volunteered as a room mother at her children’s schools. She contributed time to the Girl Scouts and supported her husband’s work with the Boy Scouts of America. She was a poll worker for the city of Kenosha for several years. Spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends was her greatest joy, but she also loved traveling, playing cards, attending church functions, completing word-find and jigsaw puzzles, and playing BINGO. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Chippewa Falls.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her siblings; and her eldest son. She is survived by her daughters: Mary Jo (James) Beall, and Susan (Gerald) Verwey; 5 grandchildren: Ernest (Valerie) Pazera, Margaret (Jason) Cooke, Eric (Ana) Fox, Glenn (Amy) Stover, and Kristin Juskiewicz and 8 great-grandchildren: Elspeth, Gwendolyn, Owen, Adeline, Andrew, Matthew, Greyson, and Asher, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Chippewa Falls, on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 5 p.m. with a reception following. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held later in the month in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls, Christ Episcopal Church of Chippewa Falls, or St. Croix Hospice in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Peggy’s family would like to thank the staff at the Wisconsin’s Veterans Home for providing a caring environment that promoted quality of life. They also would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice for providing her with compassionate support during her final weeks. They also would like to thank the leadership of Christ Episcopal Church for providing spiritual care, guidance, and love.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
