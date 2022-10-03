Margaret I. Kromrey, age 93 of Fall Creek, passed on to her Heavenly home Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Augusta Health & Rehab. She was born on March 24, 1929 in the Town of Ludington, Eau Claire County to William and Anna Jungerberg.

After attending Pine View Country School and graduating from Fall Creek High School, she attended Eau Claire Vocational School for office secretarial skills. After vocational school, Margaret worked for Claire Mont Delicious Meat Products in Eau Claire.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Kromrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you