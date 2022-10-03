Margaret I. Kromrey, age 93 of Fall Creek, passed on to her Heavenly home Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Augusta Health & Rehab. She was born on March 24, 1929 in the Town of Ludington, Eau Claire County to William and Anna Jungerberg.
After attending Pine View Country School and graduating from Fall Creek High School, she attended Eau Claire Vocational School for office secretarial skills. After vocational school, Margaret worked for Claire Mont Delicious Meat Products in Eau Claire.
On September 4, {span style=”color: #000000;”}1949{/span}, she married George Kromrey at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. Margaret and George farmed for 31 years where she partook in many of the chores, including milking the cows in the earlier years (when the milking was done by hand).
When George retired from farming, they moved to Fall Creek. They spent 62 loving years together until George’s passing in 2012.
During her time in town, Margaret worked as a housekeeper at the Fall Creek Nursing home and later in the kitchen at the Fall Creek School, where she retired in her early 70s. She eventually moved to Augusta Health & Rehab.
Margaret was a woman of strong faith and was a life-long member of St. James Trinity Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married.
She was a member of the ‘Happy Homemakers’ for many years, loved to bake and cook, and enjoyed reupholstering furniture and making ceramics. Margaret had a special gift to bake and decorate cakes for all occasions, painstakingly hand rolling and forming each individual rose when the occasion called for such. She always enjoyed getting together with her family and friends, which typically involved some good natured ‘ribbing’ (she could dish it out as well as take it), trips down memory lane, laughter, and much love. She would often end by saying with a smile, “Well this was a good visit”, and, “Come again!” She will be greatly missed by all.
Margaret is survived by two daughters: Christine Kromrey, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Diane (Dale) Reetz, of Fall Creek, WI; two sons: Steven Kromrey, of Minnesota City, MN, and Douglas Kromrey, of Fall Creek, WI; three grandchildren: Melissa Kromrey, Nathan Kromrey, and Stephany (Kelsey) Stordahl; three great-grandchildren, Marcus King, Preston Stordahl, and Sullivan Stordahl; three sisters-in-law: Lorraine Kromrey, Tena Kromrey, and Phyllis Laas; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her husband George of 62 years, infant daughter Jeanine, son Kent, her parents, her only sibling Clara Knuth, and her daughter-in-law Judy.
The family would like to thank the staff at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, Heartland Hospice, and Pastor Rick Biedermann for their compassion and kindness.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 (NOON) on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church, 305 S. State St., Fall Creek with Pastor Rick Biedermann officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
